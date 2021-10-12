AP employees unions give ultimatum to CM Jagan!

The Andhra Pradesh government employees unions are finally raising their voice against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in the state.

The unions which showed patience for two years after Jagan became AP CM in May 2019 despite Jagan government failing to pay salaries and pensions in time and not extending new PRC (pay revision commission) scales, have finally issued an ultimatum to Jagan government on Tuesday (today) demanding CM to resolve their issues at the earliest else they will be left with no option but to launch agitation programmes and go on indefinite strike.

Employees unions demanded CM to pay salaries and pensions on the first of every month like earlier, extend new PRC pay scales and abolish CPS (contributory pension scheme). These days employees and retired employees are not getting salaries and pensions even after 10th of every month.

They reminded that neighbouring Telangana state government has extended new PRC scales with higher 30 per cent fitment (hike on basic pay from April this year itself while there is no talk of new PRC in AP even in October.

CM Jagan’s chief advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is learnt to have assured employees unions that he will take up all the issues raised by them to the CM and arrange a meeting with CM in two or three days.

Employees unions demanded AP government extend new PRC scales either as Dasara or Diwali gift immediately.