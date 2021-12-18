Pranavalaya from Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi promises a Dance Feast

Sai Pallavi is the finest dancer of South Indian cinema. The actress’ recent song ‘Saarangadariya’ is a chartbuster and the dance moves of Sai Pallavi are appreciated. Sai Pallavi is one of the leading ladies in Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy. The actress will be seen in the song Pranavalaya and the lyrical song is released. Pranavalaya is a classical dance number and Sai Pallavi shines with her dance moves. She will be playing a replica of Goddess Durga in the song.

The lyrical song shows glimpses of the dance moves of Sai Pallavi and they are quite impressive. The tune composed by Mickey J Meyer is melodious and legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry penned the lyrics for this interesting number. Pranavalaya is lavishly shot in a Kolkata temple set in the presence of hundreds of artists in night mode. Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sanrkityan is carrying decent expectations and the film releases on December 24th. Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in Shyam Singha Roy which is produced by Niharika Entertainments.