Prasanth Varma struggling to Deliver

Published on April 8, 2025 by swathy

After an impressive debut with Awe, Prasanth Varma went on to direct films like Kalki, Zombie Reddy and Hanuman. After Hanuman ended up as a massive hit, Prasanth Varma is rushed with offers and he also dreamt big. He has planned Brahmaraakshas with Ranveer Singh but the film got shelved due to various reasons. He also announced Jai Hanuman but the project was delayed due to the commitments of Prasanth Varma. He also worked on a superhero film that was planned to introduce Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari. The film is shelved now after an extensive pre-production work. Prasanth Varma was roped in to introduce Nandamuri successor Mokshagnya Teja and the film was announced last year. The project is shelved now and the reasons are unknown.

There were rumors that Prasanth Varma will direct Prabhas but the official announcement was never made. Prabhas has several films lined up and he cannot allocate dates for Prasanth Varma anytime soon. Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe was announced and the talented director said that there would be several projects in the making and they would be announced soon. But nothing of such sorts are happening currently. After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma wanted to start multiple films and this created a lot of damage for the talented director.

For now, Prasanth Varma has Jai Hanuman lined up and the project starts only after the arrival of Rishab Shetty. He is shooting for Kantara 2 and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Jai Hanuman too will not start anytime soon.

