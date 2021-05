Young and talented director Prasanth Varma directed films like Awe, Kalki and Zombie Reddy. He announced his next project today and it is titled Hanu-Man. The movie happens to be the first Superhero film in Telugu cinema and a short video byte is unveiled about Hanu-Man. The details about the cast, crew members will be announced at a later date and the film is currently in the final stages of pre-production. More details awaited.

