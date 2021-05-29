Allu Sirish releases impressive second pre-look

After releasing a pre-look of his upcoming movie on Thursday, Allu Sirish has surprised his fans with a second pre-look. The first pre-look had managed to wow everyone, even trending Allu Sirish, #Sirish6 and #Allu Aravind on Twitter. The second pre-look also followed suit, where the excited audiences started trending #sirish6 again in no time.

The second pre-look features Allu Sirish holding Anu Emmanuel’s hand, showing an intimate bond between the lead actors, while their faces are still not revealed. While the first pre-look was more intense, the second pre-look looks romantic and candid.

The movie has been directed by Rakesh Sashii. It is being produced by GA2 Pictures, and is being presented by Allu Aravind. The second pre-look also reminds audiences of the date and time of the first look release – May 30 at 11 am, which also happens to be Allu Sirish’s birthday.