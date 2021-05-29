Amitabh Bachchan spends a bomb on his new Duplex

Big B Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema. Some of his iconic performances will remain in the hearts of the audience forever. Amitabh owns some of the luxurious properties in India and as per the recent reports from the Bollywood media, the top actor purchased a new property in one of the costliest regions of Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan purchased a duplex apartment which is spread across 5184 sq.ft which is under construction.

Amitabh Bachchan is said to have spent Rs 31 crores on this property and it is located on the 27th and 28th floor of the complex which comes with six-car parking slots. Amitabh Bachchan is said to have purchased the property in December 2021 and he paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakhs. Amitabh Bachchan is currently away from work and he would resume shoots only after the pandemic calms down.