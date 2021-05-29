AP Police shift Anandaiah out of his village

In a sudden crackdown, the police have shifted Anandaiah of Covid herbal cure fame out of his native village, Krishnapatnam, in the Nellore district. The shifting took place in the early hours of today. Yesterday itself, the police tried to do this but the rest of villagers and local public put strong objections to the same. The family members expressed concern over what they describe as ‘severe pressure’ on Anandaiah by some top leaders.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders have alleged that this is one more attempt by the ruling YSRCP MLAs to force Anandaiah to make his medicine. They are taking it away to fulfil their own selfish interests. All this police action is taking place under the supervision of local YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The rival leaders say that in the past also, the YSRCP leaders kept Anandaiah under illegal detention. During that time also, they made him prepare his herbal concoction in large quantities and snatched it away. While the normal public were not able to get hold of the medicine, the YSRCP leaders were able to forcefully procure the eye drops.

The opposition leaders say that the situation has slipped out of the control of even the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police.