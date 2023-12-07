Prashanth Neel about KGF: Chapter 3

Prashanth Neel emerged as one of the highest paid directors after the successful franchise of KGF. He is currently busy with Salaar, an action entertainer that has Prabhas in the lead role. In the past, Prashanth Neel hinted that there would be KGF: Chapter 3 but there is no clarity about when the shoot starts. During his recent interaction, Prashanth Neel announced that the script of the third installment is ready and the shoot starts once Yash will be done with his next project.

“Yash is a responsible person and we are not going to do a film for commercial benefits. The script of KGF: Chapter 3 is ready and the big announcement will be made at the right time” told Prashanth Neel. He will direct NTR in his next film and the shoot commences next year. Yash is all set to announce his next film tomorrow and the film will be wrapped up next year. More details about KGF: Chapter 3 are awaited.