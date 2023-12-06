Hi Nanna Movie Review

Hi Nanna Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Story :

Viraj( Nani)is a famous photographer lives with his 6 year old daughter Mahi( Kiara). Mahi doesnt know much about her mother, asks her dad to tell about mother. Yashna(Mrunal Thakur) who rescues Mahi in an incident joins Viraj and Mahi. Inspired by Viraj and his original wife story, Yadhna starts loving Viraj. The rest of the story is about who Mahi’s actual mother is, why she gets separated from Viraj.

Analysis:

‘Hi Nanna’ is a clean movie as it’s trailer indicates. Hero Nani has selected a typical subject that suits his nuances. The director takes his own time to set the premise. An interesting start gradually falls into a template love story, but the pre interval and interval episodes bring some freshness to the story. The cute little girl Kiara as Mahi steals the show in first half. The poetic ‘ Samayamaa’ song, the guitar song ‘ Ammadi ‘ are outstanding.

Second half has more emotions and heart touching moments. Nani delivers solid performance as usual. Mrunal Thakur is so beautiful in some scenes and delivers good performance when required. Climax is good.

On technical front, this film is superior. Production values by Vyra entertainments are super rich, every frame is so vibrant.

The cinematography is literally excellent, the frames by Sanu Varghese are top class.The background score by Hesham Abdul Wahab is major asset of the film.

Positives:

– Nani, Mrunal and the Kid performance

– Outstanding songs

– Mellifluous background score

– Rich and vibrant visuals

Negatives

– Slow paced narration

– Some portions in first half are routine

Verdict :

A decent film with well written second half appeals to the family audience and class movie lovers. The cast, background score and songs are major asset. Every lyric you hear blends well with the narrative.On Flipside, as this genre typically ends up,this film is a slow paced one. Set your excpectations accordingly and watch it.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Director : Shouryuv

Music : Hesham Abdul Wahab

Cinematography: Sanu Varghese

Producers: Vyra Entertainments

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.