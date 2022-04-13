Prashanth Neel about the journey of KGF

KGF started as a Kannada film and it is now a pan-Indian project. It was Prashanth Neel’s vision that made the first installment a super hit and paved path for a sequel. Explaining about the journey of KGF, Prashanth Neel said “We started the journey of the film in the mid of 2014. After Hombale Films agreed to do the film, we approached Yash and got his nod. I took a year to complete the script of KGF and the shoot commenced in early 2017. None among us made such a big movie before. It is our journey and hard work which made KGF a huge project”.

He said “I thank Yash and my production house for the immense support throughout the journey. A month after the shoot, I got the idea of making KGF into two parts. We took a break for a month and completed the screenplay of the film. After the first installment ended up as a massive hit, I got ample budget for the sequel. KGF: Chapter 2 would be emotional and action-packed. We picked up the right actors and the biggest conflict in the film is between Yash and Sanjay Dutt”. KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a record release tomorrow.