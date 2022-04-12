Beast Movie Review

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has been in terrific form and scored back-to-back hits in the recent years. His upcoming movie Beast is carrying terrific expectations and the film is releasing all over the globe today in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Nelson Dilipkumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the heroine. The trailer is packed with action and Beast is a stylish action entertainer. Vijay essays the role of a spy and the film is set in a shopping mall in Chennai that is held by a bunch of terrorists. Sun Pictures produced Beast and Anirudh composed the music, and background score. Here are the live updates and the review of Beast:

