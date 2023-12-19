x
Prashanth Neel calls Salaar a Drama

Prashanth Neel calls Salaar a Drama

Published on December 19, 2023

Prashanth Neel calls Salaar a Drama

Top director Prashanth Neel is promoting Salaar currently. The recently released action trailer is an instant hit and the expectations crossed the skies. Prashanth Neel termed Salaar as a drama and he said that it would be quite difficult to direct a drama and get the emotion right. After watching Salaar, Prashanth Neel said that he got the drama right in Salaar and the film will impress the audience. Salaar is slated for December 22nd release across the globe and it features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu played other important roles. Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar and the shoot of the second installment will start during the end of 2025. Salaar is the story of two best friends and the film has two songs.

