Suhas’ next film with Dil Raju begins

Dilraju Productions, which scored historic hit with Balagam is currently busy producing multiple films. The banner which encourages young talents is joining forces with talented actor Suhas, who impressed audience with versatile roles.

This exciting project with Suhas kicks off on a grand note today.

Directors Prasanth Neel and Anil Ravipudi graced the pooja ceremony. Prasanth Neel sounded the clapboard the muhurtham shot Balagam Venu switched on the camera, and Anil Ravipudi directed the first shot.

With the blessings of these talented filmmakers, the film commenced on a grand scale. This film promises to be a fun court drama with family emotions. Scheduled to commence shooting next week, the film is anticipated to hit the screens in late summer 2024.

Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are bankrolling the project, presented by Shirish.

Salaar dialogue writer Sandeep Reddy Bandla takes the helm, Sai Sriram handles the cinematography, and the music will be scored by Vijay Bulganin, the sensational composer known for his work in ‘Baby.’