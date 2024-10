Spread the love

Tollywood celebrities have met the new Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in his Hyderabad residence and congratulated him. K Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, Damodar Prasad, Sudhakar Reddy and others met him in his residence. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy revealed that Dil Raju was the only one from the Telugu film industry to congratulate him after he took oath as the Telangana Cinematography Minister.