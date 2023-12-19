x
Home > Movie News > Shah Rukh Khan's wife received notices from ED

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife received notices from ED

Published on December 19, 2023 by

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife received notices from ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notices to Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan is currently endorsing Tulsiani Group which is a real estate firm based in Lucknow. The firm has duped investors and banks for Rs 30 crores after which Gauri Khan received notices from ED today. Gauri Khan is yet to respond to the notices of ED. She is working as a Interior Designer and is producing films on Red Chillies Entertainment.

After Tulsiani Group is involved in the financial fraud, the ED decided to investigate about the financial dealings of the firm with Gauri Khan. More details awaited.

Gauri Khan Team’s response :

The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 Cr. are all false!

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was served with the ED on December 19. While the firm was accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, *the reports of Gauri Khan getting ED notice are all false*.

Reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around 30 Cr. to investors and banks. However, Gauri Khan is not at all related to any such case, and the reports of *Gauri Khan getting an ED notice are all false and do not have any base to it*.

Moreover, ED officials will investigate various aspects. The scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by the ED authorities.

