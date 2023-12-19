Jana Sena almost finalised its list for AP Assembly elections

Spread the love

The Jana Sena is understood to have finalised the number of seats that the party wants to contest for the coming 2024 general elections to the State Assembly. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu have met in Hyderabad the other day. They spent a little over two hours discussing about the seat sharing.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan had asked for 26 Assembly seats in alliance, for which Chandrababu Naidu too accepted. However, Chandrababu Naidu had categorically told Pawan Kalyan that he would not give any reserved seats to the Jana Sena in alliance as Pawan Kalyan is not so popular among the reserved candidates.

According to sources, Pawan Kalyan had asked for Bheemili, Gajuwaka, Yalamanchili or Pendurthi, Paderu, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram, P Gannavaram, Razole, Narsapuram, Bhimavaram, Tadepalli Gudem, Ungutur or Eluru, Nidadavolu or Tanuku, Kovvuru, Avanigadda, Pedana, Kaikaluru, Tanli, Guntur West, Giddaluru, Darsi, Nellore, Tirupathi, Madanapalle and Rajampet.

Pawan Kalyan had reliably submitted the list of the constituencies that he is asking for in alliance. Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had almost cleared the list with some minor corrections. This would mostly be the list of the Jana Sena for the coming elections.

However, sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had sought to advice Pawan Kalyan not to ask for adjacent Assembly seats in alliance. He suggested to the Jana Sena chief to have gap between the two Assembly seats, where he wants to contest.

The adjacent seats like Bheemili and Gazuwaka, Narsapura and Bhimavaram, Rajahmundry Rural and Kovvuru, Pedana and Kaikaluru, Giddaluru and Darsi. However, it is not known what Pawan Kalyan’s response to this advice was.