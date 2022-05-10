Prashanth Neel conducts a look test for NTR

It is official that NTR’s 31st film will be directed by Prashanth Neel. The KGF creator met NTR and partied recently in Hyderabad. A special look test on NTR was conducted recently. The final look will be locked and Prashanth Neel is trying multiple looks of the top actor. A special birthday poster from the team will be out on May 20th marking the birthday of NTR. The shoot of this film will commence next year once Prashanth Neel and NTR are done with their current projects.

NTR will also announce his 30th film which will be directed by Koratala Siva. A special motion poster from the film is getting ready for release on May 20th. The shoot commences later this year and Koratala is keen to release this pan-Indian film during summer 2023. NTR will commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film later next year after he is done with the shoot of Salaar.