Prati Roju Pandaage is a Blockbuster – 17 days Worldwide Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage is a Blockbuster as the film has continued its good run even in its third weekend. The film has registered fulls during the third weekend which is the pre-Sankranthi period & that tells about the status of the film. Worldwide distributor share of the film now stands at 32.50 cr which is an excellent number. The film will be removed from the theatres from the coming Saturday as Sankranthi releases will occupy all the theatres.

Below are the area wise 17 days Shares

Area17 Days Collections13 Days Collections10 Days CollectionsFirst Week Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam11.70 Cr10.59Cr9.08Cr7.35Cr6.52 Cr5.37Cr4.55Cr3.80 Cr2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded3.73 Cr3.35Cr2.67Cr2.11Cr1.89 Cr1.52Cr1.30Cr1.10 Cr0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA4.52 Cr3.90Cr3.27Cr2.55Cr2.30 Cr1.87Cr1.58Cr1.33 Cr0.85 Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur1.77 Cr1.66Cr1.49Cr1.20Cr1.06 Cr0.87Cr0.77Cr0.66 Cr0.45 Cr0.3 Cr
East1.94 Cr1.74Cr1.52Cr1.23Cr1.11 Cr0.92Cr0.80Cr0.68 Cr0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West1.47 Cr1.33Cr1.15Cr0.92Cr0.84 Cr0.70Cr0.60Cr0.52 Cr0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna1.93 Cr1.76Cr1.52Cr1.24Cr1.13 Cr0.87Cr0.73Cr 0.63 Cr0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.84 Cr0.78Cr0.65Cr0.54Cr0.50 Cr0.43Cr0.38Cr0.34 Cr0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS27.90 Cr25.11Cr21.35Cr17.14Cr15.35 Cr12.55Cr10.71Cr9.06 Cr5.85 Cr3.28 Cr
ROI2.10 Cr1.90Cr1.50Cr1.15Cr0.65 Cr
Overseas2.50 Cr2.40Cr2.15Cr1.70Cr0.95 Cr
Worldwide32.50 Cr29.41Cr25Cr19.99Cr10.66 Cr

