Women donate jewellery at MLA deeksha: Amaravati

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that the Jaganmohan Reddy government would be washed out in the angry agitations of women for Amaravati Capital City. Many women arrived and donated their gold jewellery for Amaravati Protection Committee. They took out bangles, chains and rings on their bodies and handed over to Chandrababu Naidu. The incident triggered emotional scenes at the pro-Capital 24-hour Deeksha launched by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan at Vedika Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada city.

Jewellery donations began ever since Chandrababu Naidu wife Bhubaneswari donated her platinum bangles to Amaravati farmers’ agitation a few days ago. YCP Ministers and MLAs mocked that platinum bangles showed that Amaravati stir was rich people’s and real estate investors’ agitation. The YCP comments angered Amaravati sympathisers among women in Twin Capital districts. They are coming out from homes and taking active part in protests. They are making their own contributions to agitation. Some people donated thousands and lakhs of rupees. All these funds are going to be used for engaging Supreme Court advocates to argue cases in favour of Amaravati capital. But YCP leaders continue to hurt Amaravati sentiment. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said Vizag would become Capital and Chandrababu would go to jail.