Ram Charan clarifies about RRR Release Date

SS Rajamouli is all set for the country’s biggest multi-starrer RRR that features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. With the lead actors injured, the shoot of the film got delayed by months. Soon after this, there are wide speculations that the film will not release in 2020. Ram Charan today visited Vijayawada to promote a brand that he is endorsing.

During the media interaction, Ram Charan clarified that the film will release on July 30th 2020 at any cost. He said that Rajamouli will complete his work as per the schedule and RRR will release as per the plan. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in RRR. Rajamouli and his team are in plans to complete the entire shoot before March. RRR is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores and is a periodic drama that is based on the life stories of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.