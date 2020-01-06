Balayya proves his golden heart again

P Vijay Kumar, a theatre artist played the role of NTR in Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR. His wife got diagnosed with cancer recently and with Vijay Kumar not able to afford the treatment, he visited Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. His wife is now being treated there and Nandamuri Balakrishna asked the team of doctors to personally monitor her health. Balakrishna once again proved that he is a man with a golden heart. There are speculations that Vijay Kumar was not paid a single penny for his role in Lakshmi’s NTR.





