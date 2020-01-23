Prati Roju Pandaage Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Prati Roju Pandaage has ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 34 cr. The film is the highest grosser & first universal blockbuster for Sai Dharam Tej as it did very well in all areas including Rest Of India markets & Overseas. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 Cr & the film has almost doubled it. It has collected 660 thousand dollars in the USA which is a huge number for the hero. This film is also the highest grosser ever for director Maruthi.
Below are the area wise closing Shares
|Area
|Closing Collections
|17 Days Collections
|13 Days Collections
|10 Days Collections
|First Week Collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days collections
|2 Days collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|11.90Cr
|11.70 Cr
|10.59Cr
|9.08Cr
|7.35Cr
|6.52 Cr
|5.37Cr
|4.55Cr
|3.80 Cr
|2.45 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.80Cr
|3.71 Cr
|3.35Cr
|2.67Cr
|2.11Cr
|1.89 Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.30Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|UA
|4.80Cr
|4.52 Cr
|3.90Cr
|3.27Cr
|2.55Cr
|2.30 Cr
|1.87Cr
|1.58Cr
|1.33 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.48 Cr
|Guntur
|1.90Cr
|1.79 Cr
|1.66Cr
|1.49Cr
|1.20Cr
|1.06 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.77Cr
|0.66 Cr
|0.45 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|East
|2.05Cr
|1.94 Cr
|1.74Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.23Cr
|1.11 Cr
|0.92Cr
|0.80Cr
|0.68 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|West
|1.60Cr
|1.47 Cr
|1.33Cr
|1.15Cr
|0.92Cr
|0.84 Cr
|0.70Cr
|0.60Cr
|0.52 Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Krishna
|2.20Cr
|1.93 Cr
|1.76Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.24Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.87Cr
|0.73Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.38 Cr
|0.21 Cr
|Nellore
|0.93Cr
|0.84 Cr
|0.78Cr
|0.65Cr
|0.54Cr
|0.50 Cr
|0.43Cr
|0.38Cr
|0.34 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|AP/TS
|29.18Cr
|27.90 Cr
|25.11Cr
|21.35Cr
|17.14Cr
|15.35 Cr
|12.55Cr
|10.71Cr
|9.06 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|3.28 Cr
|ROI
|2.25Cr
|2.10 Cr
|1.90Cr
|1.50Cr
|1.15Cr
|0.65 Cr
|Overseas
|2.55Cr
|2.50 Cr
|2.40Cr
|2.15Cr
|1.70Cr
|0.95 Cr
|Worldwide
|33.98Cr
|32.50 Cr
|29.41Cr
|25Cr
|19.99Cr
|10.66 Cr
