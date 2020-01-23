Prati Roju Pandaage Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Prati Roju Pandaage has ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 34 cr. The film is the highest grosser & first universal blockbuster for Sai Dharam Tej as it did very well in all areas including Rest Of India markets & Overseas. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 Cr & the film has almost doubled it. It has collected 660 thousand dollars in the USA which is a huge number for the hero. This film is also the highest grosser ever for director Maruthi.

Below are the area wise closing Shares

Area Closing Collections 17 Days Collections 13 Days Collections 10 Days Collections First Week Collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 11.90Cr 11.70 Cr 10.59Cr 9.08Cr 7.35Cr 6.52 Cr 5.37Cr 4.55Cr 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 3.80Cr 3.71 Cr 3.35Cr 2.67Cr 2.11Cr 1.89 Cr 1.52Cr 1.30Cr 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 4.80Cr 4.52 Cr 3.90Cr 3.27Cr 2.55Cr 2.30 Cr 1.87Cr 1.58Cr 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 1.90Cr 1.79 Cr 1.66Cr 1.49Cr 1.20Cr 1.06 Cr 0.87Cr 0.77Cr 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 2.05Cr 1.94 Cr 1.74Cr 1.52Cr 1.23Cr 1.11 Cr 0.92Cr 0.80Cr 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 1.60Cr 1.47 Cr 1.33Cr 1.15Cr 0.92Cr 0.84 Cr 0.70Cr 0.60Cr 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 2.20Cr 1.93 Cr 1.76Cr 1.52Cr 1.24Cr 1.13 Cr 0.87Cr 0.73Cr 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.93Cr 0.84 Cr 0.78Cr 0.65Cr 0.54Cr 0.50 Cr 0.43Cr 0.38Cr 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 29.18Cr 27.90 Cr 25.11Cr 21.35Cr 17.14Cr 15.35 Cr 12.55Cr 10.71Cr 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 2.25Cr 2.10 Cr 1.90Cr 1.50Cr 1.15Cr 0.65 Cr Overseas 2.55Cr 2.50 Cr 2.40Cr 2.15Cr 1.70Cr 0.95 Cr Worldwide 33.98Cr 32.50 Cr 29.41Cr 25Cr 19.99Cr 10.66 Cr