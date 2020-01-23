Prati Roju Pandaage Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Prati Roju Pandaage has ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 34 cr. The film is the highest grosser & first universal blockbuster for Sai Dharam Tej as it did very well in all areas including Rest Of India markets & Overseas. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 18 Cr & the film has almost doubled it. It has collected 660 thousand dollars in the USA which is a huge number for the hero. This film is also the highest grosser ever for director Maruthi.

Below are the area wise closing Shares

AreaClosing Collections17 Days Collections13 Days Collections10 Days CollectionsFirst Week Collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days collections2 Days collectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam11.90Cr11.70 Cr10.59Cr9.08Cr7.35Cr6.52 Cr5.37Cr4.55Cr3.80 Cr2.45 Cr1.25 Cr
Ceeded3.80Cr3.71 Cr3.35Cr2.67Cr2.11Cr1.89 Cr1.52Cr1.30Cr1.10 Cr0.66 Cr0.34 Cr
UA4.80Cr4.52 Cr3.90Cr3.27Cr2.55Cr2.30 Cr1.87Cr1.58Cr1.33 Cr0.85 Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur1.90Cr1.79 Cr1.66Cr1.49Cr1.20Cr1.06 Cr0.87Cr0.77Cr0.66 Cr0.45 Cr0.3 Cr
East2.05Cr1.94 Cr1.74Cr1.52Cr1.23Cr1.11 Cr0.92Cr0.80Cr0.68 Cr0.47 Cr0.3 Cr
West1.60Cr1.47 Cr1.33Cr1.15Cr0.92Cr0.84 Cr0.70Cr0.60Cr0.52 Cr0.34 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna2.20Cr1.93 Cr1.76Cr1.52Cr1.24Cr1.13 Cr0.87Cr0.73Cr 0.63 Cr0.38 Cr0.21 Cr
Nellore0.93Cr0.84 Cr0.78Cr0.65Cr0.54Cr0.50 Cr0.43Cr0.38Cr0.34 Cr0.25 Cr0.18 Cr
AP/TS29.18Cr27.90 Cr25.11Cr21.35Cr17.14Cr15.35 Cr12.55Cr10.71Cr9.06 Cr5.85 Cr3.28 Cr
ROI2.25Cr2.10 Cr1.90Cr1.50Cr1.15Cr0.65 Cr
Overseas2.55Cr2.50 Cr2.40Cr2.15Cr1.70Cr0.95 Cr
Worldwide33.98Cr32.50 Cr29.41Cr25Cr19.99Cr10.66 Cr
