Vijayasai comments on Pawan Delhi trip

YCP Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy broke his silence and strongly hit back at Pawan’s damaging comments. Vijayasai sarcastically asked whether Pawan Kalyan came to his true senses after taking a class from the BJP national leaders. Prior to his Delhi visit, Jana Senani boasted to the Amaravati farmers that he was going to the national capital to ensure collapse of the YCP government. Vijayasai said that now after taking lectures from BJP top leaders, Pawan has taken a U-turn on his earlier comments. Vijayasai says that Pawan has admitted now that the Centre has no role to play in the AP Capital shifting issue.

Has Vijayasai misjudged the silence of BJP leaders? Political circles say that the Modi-Shah duo are waiting for the right time to give a constitutionally correct blow to the Jagan Reddy government. In fact, Pawan Kalyan was called to Delhi on an emergency only to give a fitting reply if 3 Capitals Bill was passed in Assembly and Council. The BJP has been waiting for right time to enter the scene and claim all the credit by solving the Capital crisis. For the last few days, BJP crisis manager GVL Narasimha Rao is monitoring and leading BJP-Jana Sena coordination. But, the Council deadlock changed the game altogether. TDP got upper hand for now while Vijayasai chose Pawan as his soft target.