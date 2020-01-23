Pink remake happening without Pawan Kalyan

The shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Pink remake started on Monday. With the three capital issue raising the political circles, Pawan Kalyan flew to Delhi to meet the BJP leaders. But this did not halt the film’s shoot. Director Sriram Venu is busy shooting the other episodes featuring Nivetha Thomas, Anjali currently. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Thaman composed the music and Pawan Kalyan is expected to return back to the sets next week. Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers and the film releases during summer this year.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com