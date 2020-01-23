Nagarjuna to release ’83’ in Telugu

’83’ is one of the prestigious films made in Indian cinema and this sports drama is based on the life story of Indian star cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Singh, the film features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Vishnu Induri’s Vibri Media along with Reliance Entertainments are producing the film that will release during this summer in all the Indian languages.

King Nagarjuna is now associated with the project and he would present the Telugu version of 83. “India won its first world cup in 83 &we still get goosebumps when we think of that moment. Very happy to present the Telugu version of the film 83” revealed Nag. Annapurna Studios will release the Telugu version of 83 which is slated for April 10th 2020.