Priority to litigation not administration under Jagan?

The YCP government issuing GOs one by one arbitrarily and in violation of the laws. As a result, countless cases are being filed in the AP High Court. The aggrieved petitioners are also deciding to fight legally. The court is also passing negative comments against arbitrary practices of Jagan Circar but it is not being stopped. Now, HC straightaway cancelled the SC, ST atrocities case filed by a woman police constable belonging to Ongole police training college. Her complaint was that media journalists insulted her by caste during Amaravati agitation at a school in Mandadam village. The judge dismissed her complaint saying that the journalists concerned would have no chance to know her caste as she came from some remote place.

Similarly, Jagan GO 13 was issued in the name of Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney but it was revealed that she did not sign to approve this. This GO was regarding shifting of AP Vigilance Commission to Kurnool in violation of the High Court orders not to shift any office from Amaravati Capital till further orders. Opposition says now that GO 13 would have no legality. However, the government is arguing that it is shifting the office because more space is available in Kurnool. Thus, more and more cases on the government’s illegal orders are leading to protracted and non-stop litigations in the court. Obviously, litigation has got priority over administration.