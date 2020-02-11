HC directs TSEC to respond on TRS MP KK’s ex-officio vote in municipal polls

The ex-officio vote casted by TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao in the recent election for Tukkuguda municipality seems to be landing him and his party in legal trouble.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state election commission to respond to the petition filed by BJP municipal councillors challenging the decision of election officer concerned in allowing Rajya Sabha member from ruling TRS party K Keshava Rao to cast his vote as ex-officio member for election of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Tukkuguda municipality on January 27.

It asked the commission to submit complete details about the issue. The matter was posted to Thursday by the HC for further hearing. A total of 8 BJP councilors from the municipality filed the case.

In their petition, they urged the court to decision of the election officer of the municipality to allow KK, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh was illegal and against the exiting laws.

They said that the decision of the election officer was against section 5 (2) (3) of telangana municipalities Act 2019. They told the court that according to the official records of the Rajya Sabha secretariat , KK’s name was registered as the Rajya Sabha member of AP.