When Ramya Krishna rejected the most awaited pan Indian project

Veteran actress Ramya Krishna received a top class response for her performance in Baahubali and the actress never looked back. She is charging huge for her films and is even very selective. Ramya Krishna has been approached for a crucial role in KGF: Chapter 2 which happens to be one of the most awaited Indian films this year. Though the actress loved her role, she demanded a hefty paycheque and the makers were not ready to pay her huge.

With Ramya Krishna strict on her stand, the makers roped in Bollywood beauty Raveena Tandon for the role. KGF: Chapter 2 is currently under shoot and has several prominent actors in crucial roles. Ramya Krishna played the lead role in web series ‘Queen’ and she wrapped up the shoot of Akash Puri’s Romantic that will release this summer.

