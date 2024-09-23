Nani’s heroine for Vishwak Sen

Young actor Vishwak Sen has been working on multiple films. Some of his recent films fell short of expectations and the actor is waiting to deliver a solid hit. He is done with the shoot of Mechanic Rocky and the film is due for release soon. He will soon work with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV and the film is under pre-production currently. The shooting formalities will start later this year. Vishwak Sen is demanding Rs 7 crores as remuneration and there is a change of production house. Priyanka Arul Mohan who worked with Nani in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Gang Leader is finalized as the leading lady.

Priyanka Mohan gave her nod recently. The makers will soon make an official announcement. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Vishwak Sen also kick-started the shoot of Laila directed by Ram Narayanan and the film will present him as a lady. Vishwak Sen is also in talks with Krishna Chaitanya who last directed Gangs of Godavari with him.