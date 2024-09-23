The super success of Hanuman took Prasanth Varma to the top slot. He is rushed with offers and he is in huge demand. He has been working on the sequel of Hanuman titled Jai Hanuman and the project is delayed as Prasanth Varma has been on a hunt for a top actor to play Lord Hanuman. The scriptwork of the film is happening. Prasanth Varma also took the responsibility to launch Nandamuri young scion Mokshagnya and this is a huge responsibility. Keeping several top and successful directors aside, Balayya asked Prasanth Varma to launch his son. The scriptwork of the film too is happening for now.

Prasanth Varma is also working on a couple of other scripts and one among them is Adhira. DVV Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari will make his acting debut with this film. Prasanth Varma also announced Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and he is holding talks with writers and directors. It is not a smooth sail for Prasanth Varma currently. He is engaged in too many projects and his responsibilities are huge. It is not quite easy to slip into all these films and focus creatively. Prasanth Varma should have worked on Jai Hanuman and Mokshagnya’s films initially pushing all the other projects. But he is currently involved in many projects which is making him hectic. Delivering the right film will bring a lot of appreciation for Prasanth Varma. Else, he will be targeted as he scored the biggest success with Hanuman.