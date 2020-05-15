Producers Guild of India steps out to support Filmmakers

A bunch of Bollywood films are heading for digital release after the theatres are shut due to lockdown. To bail out themselves from the financial crunch and heaping up interests, several filmmakers opted out for digital release skipping the theatrical release at these unprecedented times. After the announcement of the digital release came, the multiplex chain INOX responded said that they are left disappointed with the decision of the producers.

The Producers Guild of India came out supporting the producers saying that they shelled out crores of rupees on movies and it is currently impossible to reopen the theatres anytime soon. It said that the audience will not rush to theatres soon after they are opened. The Producers Guild of India also said that they are equally supportive of the theatrical release of films. The Guild said that the producers opted for a digital release to save themselves in this crisis and to produce more films in the future.

The Guild said that the producers and exhibition sector will work together once the cinemas will reopen in the country to draw a large number of audience for the best cinematic experience.