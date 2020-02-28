Protests in parts of Hyderabad over Delhi riots

Parts of Hyderabad on Friday witnessed protests against the Delhi Police for its alleged complicity in the violence in the national capital.

People staged the protests after Friday prayers, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police.

Youth coming out of the historic Mecca Masjid shouted slogans. The sloganeering sent the police into a tizzy briefly but the protestors peacefully dispersed. They were raising slogans like ‘Delhi Police down down’, ‘Modi teri tana shahi nahi chalegi’ and ‘Awaz do hum ek hain’.

Police had made massive security arrangements at the mosque and nearby historic Charminar to prevent any untoward incident. Large number of policemen and personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the communally sensitive old city in view of the possible protests against Delhi violence.

A similar protest was held outside Masjid Ujale-e-Shah in Saeedabad after Friday prayers. The protestors carrying placards and raising slogans tried to take out a rally but were stopped by the police. The protestors condemned the role of Delhi Police in the riots and demanded justice to the victims.

Earlier, dozens of Muslim women offered special prayers ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ at Eidgah Ujale Shah. They made special supplication in view of the current situation in the country, especially in riot-hit parts of Delhi.

Meanwhile, protests continued at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for a fourth consecutive day. Students took out a rally on the campus to condemn violence in Delhi.

MANUU Students Union President Uamar Farooq Quadri told IANS that they were continuing the protest, demanding action against the police personnel involved in targeting the Muslim community.

The protestors also demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. They also demanded that that Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra should be booked for sedition.