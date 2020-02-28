Godavari Enters Florida with Tampa Location

The fastest growing and biggest South Indian chain in USA & Canada is now entering the Sunshine State of Florida through Tampa location.

Godavari Tampa is opening its doors this Feb 29, 2020 on Saturday with the extravagant Lunch Buffet as usual.

With a vision, “Team” Godavari is strategically picking up their locations based on the experiences from the initial days of their inception. This prime location is next door to the Biggest Indian grocers “Patel Brothers” in Tampa like their Naperville Location in Chicago. It is also very close to the University of South Florida and many corporates like Verizon.

“Team” Godavari also opened the first ever South Indian Gastrobar called “Khiladi” in Manhattan, NY which is making waves in the Newyork’s Millennial crowd. Apart from this, they are also coming up with unique concepts apart from this traditional Indian cuisine.

“Kalyan and Rithvik from “Godavari Tampa” did a phenomenal job in turning up this location which was missing proper Indian food for a while” said “Team” Godavari. We welcome this young blood to our family and we are confident that, they would make this location one of the finest of all Godavari locations.

Godavari is soon flowing to Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Hawaii and many more cities early this year. They are also launching their new concepts this year making them the elevated brand for South Indian food not just sticking to the traditional cuisine.

Feel free to reach out to Godavari Team hello@godavarius.com

Come and enjoy the special delicacy from Godavari this weekend in Tampa (Florida).

For Contact :

Godavari Tampa

1251 E Fowler Ave

Tampa, FL 33612

Rithvik

845-505-7278

Tampa@godavarius.com

Thanks again…. Hope you all enjoy our cooking….

www.GodavariUS.com

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC