Prove if Jagan is a Christian: High Court tells petitioner

Curious arguments took place in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on the religion of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. His name is obviously a Hindu name. But the petitioner says Jagan is a Christian. The court has told the petitioner to prove that the CM is a Christian so that it would be able to take up his petition on the issue of violation during the entry into TTD Tirumala temple.

The High Court did not accept the argument made by petitioner A Sudhakar Babu’s lawyer when he said that Jagan Reddy along with his family members took part in the evangelical meetings very often. This was proof enough for his Christian faith. The judge simply said that since the name of the CM was sounding like a Hindu name, it would not be possible to proceed further without first confirming the true religion of Jagan Reddy. The court postponed the hearing for October 22.

The petitioner was asking the court to order action against the Board and officials of the TTD for not making CM Jagan to submit ‘faith declaration’ before entering the Tirumala Temple during Brahmotsavams. The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that only the Hindu devotees can havy entry into Sri Vari Temple. A non-Hindu should have to submit a declaration saying that he was entering the temple since he has faith in Lord Venkateswara Swamy. But, this declaration form was not taken from CM Jagan Reddy. Ministers like Kodali Nani said that there was no need for taking such declarations which was in violation of the endowments act rule 136 and 137.

When the petitioner asked the court to seek clarification from Jagan Reddy on his religion, the judge said that it would not ask from its side and it was for the petitioner to submit the proof of the CM’s religion.