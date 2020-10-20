Sarkaru Vaari Paata team awaits US Visas

Superstar Mahesh Babu gave his nod for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot of the film is expected to commence in USA. The makers of the film applied for visas and the formalities are currently processed. The schedule is expected to start in November but got pushed as the team is waiting for visas. The shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata may commence from January next year and will continue for two months. The film’s director Parasuram and his team already finalized the locations in USA and returned back recently.

On the other side, there are talks that Mahesh may work with Trivikram Srinivas if there is further delay in the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As of now, the discussions are on. Keerthy Suresh is finalized as the heroine in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Thaman composes the music. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.