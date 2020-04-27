Provide transport to kidney patients: Naidu to Govt

Jagan Reddy Government is using its full force to enforce COVID lockdown. But relaxations are not being provided properly. As a result, patients of chronic diseases are facing severe troubles. In the light of this, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Government to provide necessary transportation facilities to facilitate immediate medical care for all those patients of life-threatening diseases like kidney ailment.

He wrote a letter addressed to Special Chief Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare here. Naidu said that COVID-19 had spread across the State and it had put people’s lives in jeopardy. Due to COVID-induced lockdown, people with health problems other than virus infections are being ignored. The undue delay in announcing the test results of COVID tests is hindering people from accessing overall health services. Kidney patients across the State in general and Uddanam region in particular are suffering as the Dialysis Centres are insisting on COVID screening for dialysis patients also. Accordingly, kidney patients are giving samples for COVID screening, but the results are not given even after 10 days. This unavoidable delay is putting the lives of kidney patients in danger as they are unable to access dialysis as per the scheduled treatment.

Mr. Naidu said that in addition to the above, another issue being faced by kidney patients during these dire circumstances is transportation problem. Non-availability of transport from residence to dialysis centres and back is impeding kidney patients from accessing dialysis treatment. Therefore, it is pertinent and crucial for the Government to immediately act and provide transportation to kidney patients in need of dialysis. Hence, it is crucial that the COVID screening results are given without delay thereby allowing kidney patients to access Dialysis as per scheduled treatment. Simultaneously, it is imperative on the part of Government to make suitable transport arrangements for kidney patients to travel from their respective homes to Dialysis Centres and back.