BJP state presidents turn heat on Telangana, AP govts

The state BJP in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may not be the main opposition, not as yet. However, the state BJP heads of the two Telugu speaking states are turning the heat on the respective governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, a BJP delegation led by state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Monday at the Raj Bhavan and complained that the KCR government had failed to chalk out and implement its concrete plans to combat the deadly virus. The BJP president pointed out to the governor that biggest issue in front of the state government was to tackle the migrant labours that were surviving on daily wages. While the state government had asked farmers not to come to the towns with their produce but wait in their respective villages for procurement by the agriculture authorities, the BJP told the governor that the state government had failed to make sincere efforts to fulfill its assurance that the entire produce of the farmers would be procured at their door step.

Voicing the concerns of farmers, the BJP president said the Telangana government the farming community was still awaiting the delivery of tall promises made by Chief Minister K Chandraskehara Rao that the government will buy every single grain of the yield in the state. The BJP leader also through the governor demanded that the government expedite purchase process as the farmers cannot hold on to their produce for too long.

In Andhra Pradesh, state BJP president Kanna Laxminarayana on Monday met Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and submitted three letters over the failure of the government on taking timely action in containing the spread of the virus. He said the government had undermined the severity of the pandemic and underreporting the cases in Andhra Pradesh. In the past, state BJP president shot off a letter to Jagan demanding that the government come out with a White Paper on how many testing kits were currently available, how many isolation wards were set up, the number of quarantine facilities in the state. He said there are trust issues with the people raising doubts over the number of tests being conducted and the availability of testing kits