Prudhvi resigns but blames corporate farmers

SVBC Chairman Prudhvi Raj has put in his resignation papers following the sexual harassment allegations. He accused his rivals of hatching a conspiracy to remove him from the post. He maintained that no employee of the SVBC has complained against him.

Prudhvi however said that he would come back in the same post after proving his innocence in the vigilance enquiry. He said that he was resigning in due respect to the leadership of CM Jaganmohan Reddy and TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy. He said that he was still being abused by his earlier comments against the corporate farmers with regard to the Amaravati Capital City agitation.

Prudhvi said that he would still respect his co actor Posani Krishna Murali. He expressed surprise why Aswani Dutt made bad comments against him without checking facts.