Tollywood heroes are Bonding: Wakeup Fans

Gone are the days where heroes hesitated or kept mum to appreciate the works of other actors. With social media taking a major stage, all the actors have been active to interact with their fans and post good things about the films of other actors. Ram Charan and NTR surprised everyone after they signed RRR which is sure the biggest multi-starrer of the year. They are well bonded outside after the shoot which is sure a great sign.

Tarak is one actor who is winning the hearts constantly with his bonding. His tweet appreciating Bunny for his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is shaking the internet. NTR essaying Allu Arjun as ‘Baava’ is the sweetest thing on the internet today. Mahesh Babu is always a front runner to appreciate films immediately after watching. He takes twitter to appreciate the actors and technicians for their work.

But things are completely different with fans. The fan wars across facebook and twitter are turning murkier every day. Despite of the actors requesting their fans to stay away from fan wars, they are not bothered about the words of their favorite actors. It’s high time for them to wake up and realize about the healthy bonding between the actors and appreciate other films instead of exchanging words that are leading to wars on social media.