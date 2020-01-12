NCW gathers evidence on police brutality on women in Amaravati

The fact finding team of the National Commisssion for Women (NCW) toured Amaravathi on Sunday and gathered all the evidences on alleged police brutality on women who were protesting against Jagan’s move to shift executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

Video and photographic ‘evidence’ was presented to the fact finding team of NCW.

A delegation, including Guntur MP Galla Jayadev of TDP and farmers, met the NCW members and complained about the police abuses against women, who were holding ‘peaceful’ protests on the Capital issue for the past 26 days.

Women are being abused. Police are creating a fear psychosis in the villages (in Amaravati region). Aggressive sections (of law) are being imposed to deter people from taking part in the protests, Jayadev told the NCW team.

He said he also told the panel that cases were being ‘foisted’ on women and farmers and they were being ‘tortured’.

Women constables were not present in many cases and where they were present, their behaviour was worse than the male constables, he charged.

Women protesters are being badly beaten up, resulting in injuries. Police is trying to suppress people’s voices, Jayadev said. The NCW team comprised Kanchan Khattar, senior coordinator, and Praveen Singh, counsellor.

The NCW team also interacted with Tullur tahsildar and DSP and secured details from them. They inspected the place where women were lathi-charged. Women agitators met the commission members and explained to them in detail how the police acted with them and showed them the videos taken on mobiles.

Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) national secretary Malathi Rani and other leaders of the party met the fact-finding committee and explained the situation. Seven police women met the NCW team and alleged that there was no security for them in the Amaravati region since the agitation was started nearly a month ago. They said the protesters attacked and caused injuries to women security personnel during the agitation.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association members met the NCW team and explained in detail how the agitation was being carried out. “Even we want security. Please understand our anguish,” the seven women security personnel pleaded with the NCW team.

The commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the “police atrocities” on women during the capital protests and sent its team on a fact-finding mission.