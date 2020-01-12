2020 Tollywood opens with a Bang

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headed for a direct clash and after a lot of confusion, both the films released in a gap of a day. Sarileru Neekevvaru released across the globe yesterday and received a top class response from all the corners. Mahesh Babu’s performance, Anil Ravipudi’s hook tags along with the entertainment and emotional content went well with the audience.

Soon, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released today and is winning the hearts of the family audience. Trivikram is back with a bang and Allu Arjun added soul for the film with his flawless performance. Both the films are expected to end up as huge money-spinners in the final run which is a good sign for Telugu cinema. On the whole, 2020 opens with a bang for Tollywood.