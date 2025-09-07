Pulivendula By-Election Threat: Is Jagan Dodging Democracy?

It has become painfully clear that YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of political leadership is conveniently avoiding the assembly altogether. Ever since his party’s defeat in last year’s Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagan has treated the assembly as an inconvenient obligation rather than a platform to represent the people. Other than a token appearance or two, he has simply stopped showing up.

The ruling coalition, led by Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, is left in a tough spot trying to force the opposition leader to do what any responsible political figure should do – face the assembly and raise genuine issues in a proper forum. Instead, Jagan’s strategy is pure political theater: demand opposition status but refuse to show up.

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s pointed warning that Jagan’s absence could lead to by-elections in Pulivendula is no empty threat. In fact, it exposes the crux of the issue, Jagan’s calculated attempt to avoid accountability. This isn’t about protest or principle. It is about fear of facing uncomfortable questions in a democratic setting.

YSRCP’s former minister Ambati Rambabu predictably mocked the whole affair, trying to shift focus by bringing up Chandrababu’s past. But those attempts are nothing more than desperate distractions. The real issue remains: Jagan is refusing to fulfill his constitutional duty.

Adding to the irony, the government filed a house motion petition in the High Court seeking to cancel the very bail that allowed the accused in the liquor scam to walk free. The message is clear, Andhra Pradesh cannot afford shortcuts or weak governance disguised as populism.

Meanwhile, reports confirm that the TDP is ready to field Koya Praveen Sai in Pulivendula by-elections. This shows that while YSRCP avoids responsibility and hides, the TDP is ready to take action and lead.