Puri Jagannadh takes a Shocking Decision

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is an inspiration for many. He is a man who has seen several ups and lows in his career. Even directors like SS Rajamouli call him as an inspiration for quickly completing a project. Puri Jagannadh is one director who completes the script of a film and the dialogue version in just a week. Puri Jagannadh has been focused completely on Liger and he spent ample time on the film. He even allocated a long time for the post-production work of the project.

During his recent media interaction, Puri Jagannadh announced that he changed his plans. “I will spend more time on every project of mine after Liger. Will make memorable and landmark films in the future and I will never direct a film in a hurry” told Puri Jagannadh. This is a shocking decision for the audience and Tollywood. After the release of Liger, Puri Jagannadh will shift his focus on Janaganamana and the film marks the second collaboration of this top director with Vijay Deverakonda.