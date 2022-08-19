Mani Ratnam lauds Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli

Legendary director Mani Ratnam is all focused on Ponniyin Selvan and the first installment of the periodic epic is releasing in September. As a part of the promotions, the single number of Ponniyin Selvan is out. During his speech, Mani Ratnam heaped praises on top director SS Rajamouli. “Ponniyin Selvan is possible only because of SS Rajamouli, the man behind the country’s biggest epic Baahubali. The film is successful in both the parts and Baahubali is an inspiration for me” told Mani Ratnam.

He also lauded Megastar Chiranjeevi but he promised to disclose the reason at a later time. “I would specially thank Megastar Chiranjeevi but I will reveal the reason at a later date and not now” told Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions jointly. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Rahman played the lead roles. Legendary music composer AR Rahman scored the music and background score.