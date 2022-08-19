Sita Ramam (all versions) Worldwide Collections – Hit

Sita Ramam emerges Hit at the boxoffice with the film surpassing 25 Cr share mark worldwide. Worldwide gross of the film is at 61 Cr and distributor share stands at 27 Cr. The film has an excellent trend with second week gross being 60 percent of week1 which is unusual in these times.

In Overseas the films total is near 1.50 Million with 1.15 Million coming from the North America alone.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area(all versions) Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend All India collectionsPre release Business
Nizam5.40 Cr3.45 Cr2.25 Cr4Cr
Ceeded1.45 Cr1.20 Cr0.65 Cr2Cr
Andhra6.75 Cr4.45 Cr2.60 Cr6Cr
AP/TS13.60 Cr9.10 Cr5.50 Cr
Karnataka0.65 Cr
TN0.90 Cr
Kerala0.90 Cr
North0.15 Cr
All India 8.10 Cr
ROI8.10 Cr5 Cr1Cr
OS5.50 Cr3.50 Cr3Cr
Worldwide 27.20 Cr (61 Cr)17.60 Cr16Cr

