TDP to soon come out with more facts on Gorantla

The ruling YSRCP should be ashamed of supporting their party MP Gorantla Madhav by claiming that the dirty video is still fake, said TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Pattabhiram, said that the TDP has all the evidence and details of sending the video to world renowned forensic expert Jim Stafford and the original report in which he said that it is unedited and authentic. “We have also the evidence on the amount that we paid for him for examining and studying the video,” Pattabhiram said.

It is really shameful that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, Sunil Kumar, told the media that the report submitted by Jim Stafford was fake. “Despite the clear evidence why the YSRCP is still supporting Madhav,” he asked.

How shameful it is to say that cases will be booked against TDP leaders for bringing the facts to light. The Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has the history of even forging the report of IIT, Chennai, he said adding that Jagan Mohan Reddy has the background of forging and producing fake documents. The YSRCP leaders are not eligible to even talk of the TDP leaders, Pattabhi said and revealed that the party will soon come out with more facts.

“We will soon put the actual report of Jim Stafford in public domain,” the TDP leader said and made it clear that there is no need for the TDP to make false claims. It is 100 per cent fact that Jim Stafford has examined the dirty video, studied it in detail and submitted a report to the TDP.

Sunil Kumar should immediately stop making such false claims and should try to do justice to the woman involved in that dirty video, Pattabhiram said and demanded that the video be sent to the central forensic lab for examination.

The State Government should answer as to why action has not been initiated yet against the MP despite the National Commission for Women ordered for it, he asked. There is no need for the TDP to learn anything from those who have fake history and the Government that supports such officials and leaders, he stated.