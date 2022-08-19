Gorantla throws challenge to Chandrababu Naidu

Hindupur YSR Congress MP, Gorantla Madhav, who is in the news for his alleged nude video call with a woman, threw a challenge to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday. While reiterating his stand that the alleged nude video was edited and morphed, the MP asked Chandrababu Naidu to take oath on the Note for Vote case.

Madhav alleged that the TDP was targeting him with morphed and fake videos and morphed forensic reports. He also accused the TDP leaders of targeting a BC MP for political gains. He said that the TDP leaders were behind the edited video and the edited forensic certificate.

He also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had run away from Hyderabad after being caught while offering bribe to an MLA in Telangana MLC elections. He dared Chandrababu Naidu to take oath at Sri Kanipakam Vinayaka temple and say whether the voice in the audio clip was his and the money offered in the video clip belonged to him.

The MP said that he would resign his membership in Parliament if Chandrababu Naidu testified to these audio and video clips at the Kanipakam temple. He also asked the TDP leaders to send those audio and video clips to a forensic laboratory in the US and make the reports public.

He also wondered why the media did not hold debates on those audio and video clips of Chandrababu Naidu. He also questioned the media for not holding debates on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s statement that women are to be kissed or made pregnant.

He asked the media and the TDP to accept his challenge before making any further allegations against him connecting him with the fake and morphed video.