Puri Jagannadh’s experiment for Balayya

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has been completely successful in presenting Nandamuri Balakrishna in a never seen avatar in Paisa Vasool. Though the film was a commercial failure, it turned out to be a complete feast for Nandamuri fans. Soon after the film’s release, Puri Jagannadh announced that he would soon work with Balakrishna once again. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Puri is said to have penned a bunch of scripts.

One among them is for Balakrishna. Puri is all set to present Balakrishna in a never seen energetic avatar. The scriptwork of the film is completed recently. Puri will narrate the script to Balakrishna once he is back to Hyderabad from Mumbai. V Anand Prasad will produce this project on Bhavya Creations banner. Balakrishna is currently busy with Boyapati Srinu’s film and has films lined up with B Gopal and Sriwass.