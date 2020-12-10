YSR and Saptagiri placed under ‘House Arrest’!

Actor YSR aka Y Srinivas Reddy and Saptagiri are back to being heroes as they are going to star in a film titled ‘House Arrest.’ This film is formally launched and the shooting is underway too.

Director Bobby graced the occasion held at Ramanaidu Studios and clapped the soundboard for the first shot on Reddy and Saptagiri.

‘House Arrest’ will be directed by Sekhar Reddy Yerra of ‘90ML’ fame and the latest film is an out and out family entertainer.

The film has top technicians like Anup Rubens for music, Chandrabose for lyrics, Yuvaraj for cinematography and Chota K Prasad as the editor.

K Niranjan Reddy will be producing ‘House Arrest’ under PrimeShow Entertainment banner.