‘Jagananna Jeev Kranti’ another Padayatra promise fulfilled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is fulfilling his promises made before and after the elections. Especially, he is giving special focus to promises made in his party manifesto as well as those made during his landmark Padayatra across the State prior to the 2019 elections.

Now, the Chief Minister is going to launch yet another programme to fulfill his Padayatra promise. It is a ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranti’ programme. Over Rs. 1,869 Cr is being spent under this programme. The Chief Minister is launching this today in a virtual way from his Tadepalli camp office.

These days, not a day passes without the CM launching a Cash Transfer programme or a development programme. The latest programme is especially aimed at winning over the backward classes communities which are known for their tilt towards the TDP traditionally. The Yadava community is mostly goat rearers.

Over 2.49 lakh units of goats are going to be distributed as part of the Jagananna Jeeva Kranti. Undoubtedly, the Cash Transfer programmes have raised lots of political curiosity. Only time will tell whether Jagan’s votebank programmes will yield the desired results or not.